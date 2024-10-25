U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, create a shield barrier as a response to a simulated riot during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. KS 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 09:39
|Photo ID:
|8720257
|VIRIN:
|241025-M-PW644-2049
|Resolution:
|6371x4247
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keen Sword 25: MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors Response to simulated Riot [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.