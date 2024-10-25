378th EFSS Airmen Process Approximately 3,346 Pieces of Mail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mail clerk assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron processes mail within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 21, 2024. The official mail center services include receiving, processing, distributing, and dispatching official, controlled, and uncontrolled mail and parcels. (U.S. Air Force photo)