    378th EFSS Airmen Process Approximately 3,346 Pieces of Mail [Image 5 of 5]

    378th EFSS Airmen Process Approximately 3,346 Pieces of Mail

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A mail clerk assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron processes mail within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 21, 2024. The official mail center services include receiving, processing, distributing, and dispatching official, controlled, and uncontrolled mail and parcels. (U.S. Air Force photo)

