378th EFSS Airmen Process Approximately 3,346 Pieces of Mail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron process a week’s worth of mail within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 21, 2024. The official mail center handled approximately 3,346 pieces of mail, weighing more than 20,560 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo)