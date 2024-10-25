378th EFSS Airmen Process Approximately 3,346 Pieces of Mail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron process a week’s worth of mail within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 21, 2024. The official mail center services include receiving, processing, distributing, and dispatching official, controlled, and uncontrolled mail and parcels. (U.S. Air Force photo)