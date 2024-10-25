U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member discuss live fire safety during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Quintero Jr. is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 02:26
|Photo ID:
|8720128
|VIRIN:
|241023-M-AO948-1367
|Resolution:
|7415x4946
|Size:
|17.91 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.