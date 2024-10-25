Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals [Image 12 of 14]

    KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals

    JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member discuss live fire safety during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Quintero Jr. is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

