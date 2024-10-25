KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, reloads an M142 HIMARS during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Quintero Jr. is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)