    KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals [Image 11 of 14]

    KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals

    JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, reloads an M142 HIMARS during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Quintero Jr. is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadytoFightNow
    ReadytoFightNow Keen Sword

