    KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals [Image 6 of 14]

    KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals

    JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, execute notional M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 02:26
    Photo ID: 8720120
    VIRIN: 241023-M-AO948-1141
    Resolution: 6060x4042
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

