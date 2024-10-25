KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, execute notional M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
