KS 25 | 3/12 Marines and JGSDF Conduct Live Fire Rehearsals

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members execute M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System notional fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. Keen Sword 25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)