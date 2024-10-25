Date Taken: 10.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:44 Photo ID: 8719652 VIRIN: 241025-D-AW394-8127 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 5.21 MB Location: HOT SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Are in Madison County, by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.