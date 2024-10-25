Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Are in Madison County

    HOT SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Hot Springs, N.C. (Oct. 25, 2024) - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams canvass homes in Madison County, helping survivors register for aid.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Location: HOT SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    HurricaneHelene24

