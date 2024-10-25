Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Hosts Tour To Nuclear Field and Submarine Accessions Students

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241024-N-VR794-1013

    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a photo with Nuclear Field and Submarine Accessions students in the ship’s hangar bay during a tour of the ship, October 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8719619
    VIRIN: 241024-N-VR794-1013
    Resolution: 4535x3023
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
