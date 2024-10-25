Tripoli Hosts Tour To Nuclear Field and Submarine Accessions Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a photo with Nuclear Field and Submarine Accessions students in the ship’s hangar bay during a tour of the ship, October 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)