Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a photo with Nuclear Field and Submarine Accessions students in the ship’s hangar bay during a tour of the ship, October 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
This work, Tripoli Hosts Tour To Nuclear Field and Submarine Accessions Students, by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
