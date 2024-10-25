Cadets provide motorist assistance; display leadership skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet 2nd Class Wyatt Bell, left, and Cadets 1st Class Nicole Hedges and Tobias Temple talk in the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Honor Court Oct. 4, 2024. The cadets The cadets provided motorist assistance to a driver trapped inside her overturned vehicle on I-25 North in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ward)