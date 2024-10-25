Cadet 2nd Class Wyatt Bell, left, and Cadets 1st Class Nicole Hedges and Tobias Temple talk in the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Honor Court Oct. 4, 2024. The cadets The cadets provided motorist assistance to a driver trapped inside her overturned vehicle on I-25 North in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ward)
|09.07.2024
|10.25.2024 16:26
|8719492
|240907-F-PC759-8088
|6048x4024
|10.47 MB
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|1
|0
Cadets provide motorist assistance; display leadership skills
