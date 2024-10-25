Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets provide motorist assistance; display leadership skills

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cadets provide motorist assistance; display leadership skills

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ward 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Wyatt Bell, left, and Cadets 1st Class Nicole Hedges and Tobias Temple talk in the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Honor Court Oct. 4, 2024. The cadets The cadets provided motorist assistance to a driver trapped inside her overturned vehicle on I-25 North in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8719492
    VIRIN: 240907-F-PC759-8088
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets provide motorist assistance; display leadership skills, by SSgt Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cadets provide motorist assistance; display leadership skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Colorado
    Colorado Springs
    Cadet 1st Class Nicole Hedges
    Cadet 1st Class Tobias Temple
    Cadet 2nd Class Wyatt Bell
    Col. Aarti Puri

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download