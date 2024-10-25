Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brilliant fall colors on display at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 22 of 22]

    Brilliant fall colors on display at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The fall foliage is brilliant across the installation as south-Central Pennsylvania hits the peak of Autumn 2024. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8719435
    VIRIN: 241025-Z-CQ783-1020
    Resolution: 4551x2476
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    autumn
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    colors
    fall
    foliage

