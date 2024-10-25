FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The fall foliage is brilliant across the installation as south-Central Pennsylvania hits the peak of Autumn 2024. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8719432
|VIRIN:
|241025-Z-CQ783-1019
|Resolution:
|4594x2634
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brilliant fall colors on display at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 22 of 22], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.