Combat Logistics Battalion 26 Field Meet

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, carry water jugs during a battalion field meet on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. The field meet consisted of various athletic events to promote cohesion, camaraderie and physical fitness within the unit.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)