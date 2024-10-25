Combat Logistics Battalion 26 Field Meet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, applies a tourniquet during a battalion field meet event on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. The field meet consisted of various athletic events to promote cohesion, camaraderie and physical fitness within the unit.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)