    Combat Logistics Battalion 26 Field Meet [Image 1 of 5]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 26 Field Meet

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, applies a tourniquet during a battalion field meet event on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. The field meet consisted of various athletic events to promote cohesion, camaraderie and physical fitness within the unit.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)

    Field Meet, 2nd MLG, Teamwork, CLB-26, Training, Readiness

