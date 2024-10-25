U.S. Navy Band Commodores participate in school clinic at Paddy Hills Elementary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241025-N-PG545-1040, Rochester, N.Y. (October 25, 2024) Members of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores performed for Paddy Hills Elementary music students. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)