U.S. Navy Band Commodores participate in school clinic at Paddy Hills Elementary

241025-N-PG545-1037, Rochester, N.Y. (October 25, 2024) Musician 1st Class Benjamin Ford performs alongside students at Paddy Hills Elementary in Rochester, New York. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)