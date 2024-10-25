241025-N-PG545-1027, Rochester, N.Y. (October 25, 2024) Chief Musician Kevin McDonald performs alongside students at Paddy Hills Elementary in Rochester, New York. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8718723
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-PQ545-1027
|Resolution:
|4596x3058
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores participate in school clinic at Paddy Hills Elementary [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.