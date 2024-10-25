U.S. Navy Band Commodores participate in school clinic at Paddy Hills Elementary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241025-N-PG545-1017, Rochester, N.Y. (October 25, 2024) Musicians 1st Class Benjamin Ford and Thomas Eby lead a student clinic at Paddy Hills Elementary. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)