    U.S. Navy Band Commodores participate in school clinic at Paddy Hills Elementary [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores participate in school clinic at Paddy Hills Elementary

    ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241025-N-PG545-1017, Rochester, N.Y. (October 25, 2024) Musicians 1st Class Benjamin Ford and Thomas Eby lead a student clinic at Paddy Hills Elementary. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to interact with students around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    jazz
    navy band
    education
    music
    concert

