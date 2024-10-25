Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introducing Fort Drum’s nocturnal neighbors during National Bat Awareness Week [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    National Bat Awareness Week is Oct. 24-31, and there’s no better time to get up to speed about Fort Drum’s nocturnal neighbors. Community members can visit the Fort Drum Natural Resources Outreach Facility on Col. Reade Road, off Route 26, to learn more about bat species. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch
    National Bat Awareness Week

