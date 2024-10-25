In 2004, two bat houses were constructed to provide a better alternative than roosting inside LeRay Mansion. Each one is capable of housing roughly, 1,000 bats at once, but they tend to favor one house over the other. (Fort Drum Environmental Division photo)
Introducing Fort Drum’s nocturnal neighbors during National Bat Awareness Week
