Savannah, Ga. (Oct. 24, 2024) - FEMA staff and FEMA Corps members help survivors of Hurricane Helene at the Disaster Recovery Center in Savannah.
|10.24.2024
|10.25.2024 10:16
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
This work, FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Open in Savannah [Image 5 of 5], by Patsy Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.