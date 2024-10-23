Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team and Partner Agencies respond to effects of Hurricane Helene

    KEATON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Hallenbeck and partner agencies conduct coastline and canal searches in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Keaton Beach, Florida, Sept. 28, 2024. Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team worked alongside Florida Task Force 2, Florida Task Force 8 and Florida Wildlife Commission to inspect areas for structural damage and possible pollution concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley)

    USCG
    GULF STRIKE TEAM
    HELENE

