Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team and Partner Agencies respond to effects of Hurricane Helene

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Hallenbeck and partner agencies conduct coastline and canal searches in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Keaton Beach, Florida, Sept. 28, 2024. Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team worked alongside Florida Task Force 2, Florida Task Force 8 and Florida Wildlife Commission to inspect areas for structural damage and possible pollution concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley)