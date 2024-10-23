Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Administrator Visits Chimney Rock [Image 13 of 13]

    FEMA Administrator Visits Chimney Rock

    CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Daniel Lyon 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Chimney Rock, N.C. (October 18th, 2024) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell walks through the town of Chimney Rock alongside local officals to see the damage that Hurricane Helene left behind to find out what the area needs for long-term recovery efforts.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8718404
    VIRIN: 241018-O-LO438-4942
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 39.15 MB
    Location: CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator Visits Chimney Rock [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Lyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

