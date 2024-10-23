Members of Range Control were watching from above and responded to the fire below as A Co. 1st. Battalion 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard, conducted aerial gunnery from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters above Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 21.
|10.21.2024
|10.25.2024 08:38
|8718299
|241021-O-HX738-9052
|3520x1980
|1.5 MB
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|1
|0
