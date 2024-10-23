Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Range Control were watching from above and responded to the fire below as A Co. 1st. Battalion 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard, conducted aerial gunnery from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters above Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 21.

    Rhode Island Army National Guard
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    A Co. 1-126th AVN
    Aerial Gunnery and low-altitude tactics training

