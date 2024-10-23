Aerial gunners train under realistic conditions

Members of A Co. 1st. Battalion 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard, continue to fire their M240 machine guns from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters even though smoke from the ground obscured the sun at Curry Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 21.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 08:38
|Photo ID:
|8718297
|VIRIN:
|241021-O-HX738-3454
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
