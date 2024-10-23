Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial gunners train under realistic conditions [Image 5 of 7]

    Aerial gunners train under realistic conditions

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of A Co. 1st. Battalion 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard, continue to fire their M240 machine guns from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters even though smoke from the ground obscured the sun at Curry Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 21.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 08:38
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Rhode Island Army National Guard
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    A Co. 1-126th AVN
    Aerial Gunnery and low-altitude tactics training

