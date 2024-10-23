Nurse Practice Council skills fair at LRMC

U.S. Army service members and staff assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participated in a Nurse Practice Council skills fair in Landstuhl, Germany, on Oct. 21, 2024. The event provided a valuable opportunity for medical professionals to enhance their skills through hands-on workshops and collaborative training sessions. With a focus on best practices and innovative techniques, the fair aimed to ensure that all participants are well-prepared to deliver high-quality care to patients. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 06:34
|Photo ID:
|8718158
|VIRIN:
|241021-D-SH479-3235
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.98 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
