    127QM CO Hurricane Helene Releif [Image 9 of 11]

    127QM CO Hurricane Helene Releif

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    127 Quartermaster Company assigned to 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducts water purification operations in Marion North Carolina in support of disaster relief operations Oct. 10, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)

