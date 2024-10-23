Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurse Practice Council skills fair at LRMC [Image 1 of 12]

    Nurse Practice Council skills fair at LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army service members and staff assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participated in a Nurse Practice Council skills fair in Landstuhl, Germany, on Oct. 21, 2024. The event provided a valuable opportunity for medical professionals to enhance their skills through hands-on workshops and collaborative training sessions. With a focus on best practices and innovative techniques, the fair aimed to ensure that all participants are well-prepared to deliver high-quality care to patients. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 06:34
    Photo ID: 8718152
    VIRIN: 241021-D-SH479-3214
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.98 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

