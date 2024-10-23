127 Quartermaster Company assigned to 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducts water purification operations in Marion North Carolina in support of disaster relief operations Oct. 10, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 06:33
|Photo ID:
|8718146
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-IA193-6127
|Resolution:
|2528x1689
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 127QM CO Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.