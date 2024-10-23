LRMC Air Assault Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center complete an 8-mile ruck march in Landstuhl, Germany, on Oct. 22, 2024. The ruck march is a key event in LRMC’s U.S. Army Air Assault training program, designed to prepare troops for the demands of Air Assault School. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)