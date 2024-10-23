Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC Air Assault Training

    LRMC Air Assault Training

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center complete an 8-mile ruck march in Landstuhl, Germany, on Oct. 22, 2024. The ruck march is a key event in LRMC’s U.S. Army Air Assault training program, designed to prepare troops for the demands of Air Assault School. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    This work, LRMC Air Assault Training [Image 8 of 8], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

