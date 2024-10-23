USACE Launches Barges at Claytor Lake in Wake of Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) engineers remove debris from Claytor Lake after the launch of several modular barges on 24 October, 2024. These barges, along with the tugboats launched the day before, will facilitate the post-Hurricane Helene debris removal. This process consists of several phases, beginning with site surveys and surface debris removal. Initially, each tugboat will push a barge carrying either an excavator or a 40-cubic yard roll-off container to collect debris. In the next phase, the roll-off containers are removed from the barges, and debris is sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash, and hazardous materials. Finally, the separated debris is transported to a designated dump site for disposal.