    USACE Launches Barges at Claytor Lake in Wake of Hurricane Helene [Image 2 of 8]

    USACE Launches Barges at Claytor Lake in Wake of Hurricane Helene

    DUBLIN, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) inspect the rigging of equipment to a modular barge before launch at Claytor Lake for debris removal on October 24th, 2024. These barges, along with the tugboats launched the day before, will facilitate the post-Hurricane Helene debris removal. This process consists of several phases, beginning with site surveys and surface debris removal. Initially, each tugboat will push a barge carrying either an excavator or a 40-cubic yard roll-off container to collect debris. In the next phase, the roll-off containers are removed from the barges, and debris is sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash, and hazardous materials. Finally, the separated debris is transported to a designated dump site for disposal.

    USACE
    FEMA
    Norfolk District
    VDEM
    Hurricane Helene
    HELENE24

