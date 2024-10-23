USACE Launches Barges at Claytor Lake in Wake of Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) inspect the rigging of equipment to a modular barge before launch at Claytor Lake for debris removal on October 24th, 2024. These barges, along with the tugboats launched the day before, will facilitate the post-Hurricane Helene debris removal. This process consists of several phases, beginning with site surveys and surface debris removal. Initially, each tugboat will push a barge carrying either an excavator or a 40-cubic yard roll-off container to collect debris. In the next phase, the roll-off containers are removed from the barges, and debris is sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash, and hazardous materials. Finally, the separated debris is transported to a designated dump site for disposal.