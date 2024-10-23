USACE Launches Barges at Claytor Lake in Wake of Hurricane Helene

Contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) inspect the rigging of equipment to a modular barge before launch at Claytor Lake for debris removal on October 24th, 2024. These barges, along with the tugboats launched the day before, will facilitate the post-Hurricane Helene debris removal. This process consists of several phases, beginning with site surveys and surface debris removal. Initially, each tugboat will push a barge carrying either an excavator or a 40-cubic yard roll-off container to collect debris. In the next phase, the roll-off containers are removed from the barges, and debris is sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash, and hazardous materials. Finally, the separated debris is transported to a designated dump site for disposal.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 03:55
|Photo ID:
|8718063
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-HU469-1006
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
