KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members transport an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System during exercise Keen Sword 25 at the JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and JGSDF personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)