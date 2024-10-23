U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Reyn Kahalewai, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, provides visual oversight of an M142 HIMARS live-fire during exercise Keen Sword 25 at the JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and JGSDF personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Kahalewai is a Hawaii native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 02:37
|Photo ID:
|8718016
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-AO948-1204
|Resolution:
|7105x4739
|Size:
|22.73 MB
|Location:
|JGSDF YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.