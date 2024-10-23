Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu [Image 15 of 21]

    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu

    JGSDF YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members prepare for an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire during exercise Keen Sword 25 at the JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and JGSDF personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 02:37
    Photo ID: 8718012
    VIRIN: 241024-M-AO948-1048
    Resolution: 6319x4215
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: JGSDF YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadytoFightNow

