Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu [Image 8 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu

    JGSDF YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Damian Pinduisaca-Celleria, left, and Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operators with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, execute a HIMARS reload during exercise Keen Sword 25 at the JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and JGSDF personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Penduisaca-Celleria is a native of Minnesota, and Quintero Jr. is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 02:37
    Photo ID: 8718005
    VIRIN: 241024-M-AO948-1767
    Resolution: 6724x4485
    Size: 12.04 MB
    Location: JGSDF YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu
    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadytoFightNow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download