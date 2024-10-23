KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Damian Pinduisaca-Celleria, left, and Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operators with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, execute a HIMARS reload during exercise Keen Sword 25 at the JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and JGSDF personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Penduisaca-Celleria is a native of Minnesota, and Quintero Jr. is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)