KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, cleans up the firing point after executing fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Quintero Jr. is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)