KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members utilize M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System launchers to execute fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at the JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and JGSDF personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)