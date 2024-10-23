U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, cleanup the firing point after executing fire missions during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 02:37
|Photo ID:
|8718000
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-AO948-1957
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|18.35 MB
|Location:
|JGSDF YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.