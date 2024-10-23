Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu [Image 2 of 21]

    KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu

    JGSDF YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, executes a HIMARS reload during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Quintero Jr. is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 02:37
    Photo ID: 8717999
    VIRIN: 241024-M-AO948-1784
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.79 MB
    Location: JGSDF YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS25 | HIMARS Bilateral Live-Fire at Yausubetsu [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

