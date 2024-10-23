Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th ADA Brigade Blood Donation [Image 3 of 4]

    35th ADA Brigade Blood Donation

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jin Wook Hwang 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    On October 23rd, the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade invited a Blood Drive Bus from the Korean Red Cross. About 20 Air Defenders had done blood donation.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8717842
    VIRIN: 241023-A-JQ256-3411
    Resolution: 3759x4699
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th ADA Brigade Blood Donation [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jin Wook Hwang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

