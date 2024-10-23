Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Blue October integrated training exercise onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 4 of 6]

    Annual Blue October integrated training exercise onboard Cheatham Annex

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (October 22, 2024) Members of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Security Department are shown during building clearing operations while onboard Cheatham Annex during the installation’s annual Blue October Integrated Training Exercise. The exercise enabled members of the installation’s security department, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office along with York County Fire & Emergency Services to exercise their mutual aid agreements and train so that they are able to respond effectively to any emergent events that may arise. It also allows the participants to test interoperability and foster interagency cooperation. This year’s exercise occurred at the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One’s complex onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8717671
    VIRIN: 241022-N-TG517-7693
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Blue October integrated training exercise onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Master-at-Arms
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Integrated Training Exercise
    Active Threat
    Navy Security Force

