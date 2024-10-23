Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Blue October integrated training exercise onboard Cheatham Annex

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (October 22, 2024) David Hasey, Battalion Chief of Training for Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Fire & Emergency Services directs role players during the annual Blue October 2024 Integrated Training Exercise onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
