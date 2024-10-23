Date Taken: 10.22.2024 Date Posted: 10.24.2024 21:51 Photo ID: 8717662 VIRIN: 241022-N-TG517-9050 Resolution: 3008x2000 Size: 1.81 MB Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Annual Blue October integrated training exercise onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.