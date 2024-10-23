WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (October 22, 2024) David Hasey, Battalion Chief of Training for Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Fire & Emergency Services directs role players during the annual Blue October 2024 Integrated Training Exercise onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 21:51
|Photo ID:
|8717662
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-TG517-9050
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Blue October integrated training exercise onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.