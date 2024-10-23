Annual Blue October integrated training exercise onboard Cheatham Annex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (October 22, 2024) Members of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Security Department are shown during building clearing operations while onboard Cheatham Annex during the installation’s annual Blue October Integrated Training Exercise. The exercise enabled members of the installation’s security department, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office along with York County Fire & Emergency Services to exercise their mutual aid agreements and train so that they are able to respond effectively to any emergent events that may arise. It also allows the participants to test interoperability and foster interagency cooperation. This year’s exercise occurred at the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One’s complex onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).