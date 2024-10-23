Family Advocacy Networking Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pamphlets and resources sit on a desk at the Resource Center for Parents and Children in Fairbanks, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. U.S. Airmen from the 354th Medical Group visited the RCPC during a networking event for the Eielson Family Advocacy Program to strengthen the collaborative relationship with the center to address the needs of military families and children. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Codi Clemmons)