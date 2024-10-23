Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Advocacy Networking Visit [Image 6 of 6]

    Family Advocacy Networking Visit

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Pamphlets and resources sit on a desk at the Resource Center for Parents and Children in Fairbanks, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. U.S. Airmen from the 354th Medical Group visited the RCPC during a networking event for the Eielson Family Advocacy Program to strengthen the collaborative relationship with the center to address the needs of military families and children. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Codi Clemmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 16:50
    Photo ID: 8717230
    VIRIN: 241017-F-YT976-3307
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Advocacy Networking Visit [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FAP
    354 MDG

